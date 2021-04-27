Here’s Why Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 May Not End Abruptly

The eighth edition of Bigg Boss Kannada hosted by Kichcha Sudeep is nearing its end. The show will reach the grand finalr stage in a couple of weeks from now. The makers are yet to announce a date for the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada.

Meanwhile, speculations are doing the rounds that Bigg Boss makers could wind up the show early owing to COVID and lockdown in Karnataka state. Looks like, Colors Kamanda may not suspend the show as it is not a nationwide lockdown.

On the other hand, IPL 2021 is happening. So BBK viewers say that when the matches are being played without any concerns, why would a show being held behind closed doors stop? So, in all likelihood, the makers may continue the show.

Talking about tonight’s show, the makers are yet to complete the nomination process for this week. Bigg Boss has assigned the contestants a self assessment task as part of which, they are expected to show their position as well as to state why they deserve to be in that position. The nomination process would be completed in tonight’s episode. Except Raghu, all the contestants are likely to get nominated as he is the captain for this week and gets immunity.

As you know, all the housemates can’t nominate him for this week's elimination. Back to rumors of shutting down the show, what do you think should happen? is it better to keep the show going or wound up in these trying times? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.