Here’s Why Aravind KP Might End Up As A Runner Up?

Bigg Boss Kannada 8 has emerged as one of the most popular reality shows in Kannada. Sudeep is seen hosting the show and has managed to attract the viewers' attention over the last two months.

Now, there are few contestants left in the house. Aravind KP, Divya Uruduga, Priyanka Thimmesh, Chakravarthy, Prashanth, Shamanth Bro Gowda, Divya Suresh and Manju Pavagada are leaving no stone unturned to impress the viewers. Among these contestants, Aravind KP has become one of the most popular contestants in the house.

He has earned a massive fan following among the audience through the reality show. Fans are rooting for him. Aravind fans are predicting that he would walk out with the winner’s trophy. The buzz on social media suggests that Colors Kannada makers are planning to make Vaishnavi as the winner of the show.

The reason behind making her the winner is that Vaishnavi has reportedly signed a new serial with Colors TV. They are planning to promote her through the show to get a wide reach for her serial. If makers really decide to make her the winner to promote the show, then Aravind KP might end as a runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Can’t wait to know who will emerge as the winner of the show? Stay tuned to Sakshipost for all the updates from the Kannada Bigg Boss house.