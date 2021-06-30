Here’s Why Aravind Fans Are Trolling Nidhi Subbaiah

Kannada Bigg Boss contestants Aravind KP and Nidhi Subbaiah are two of the most popular stars among the audience. Nidhi has acted in a few films before making her entry into Bigg Boss Kannada. On the other hand, Aravind KP is a well known Indian bike racer who has won around 18 significant titles in his career.

In last night's episode, Nidhi and Aravind had a verbal spat with each other over a task. Nidhi seems to have used bad language towards Aravind KP. Nidhi told Aravind KP that you won the media just by participating in the Dakar Rally. Aravind fans are hurt by Nidhi's words and they are asking how Nidhi can talk about someone like that on national television. They are saying that the international Dakar race is not something easy to get into and that he had even won a medal by risking his life. How can one make such derogatory comments on him just like that, they are questioning.

With this biker enthusiasts and Aravind’s fans are trolling Nidhi on social media. They are also pleading with Sudeep and Colors Kannada to make her apologise for her comments during the weekend episode. It remains to be seen to whom Sudeep will support this weekend.

Who do you think Sudeep will support during this weekend? Let us know in your comments in the section below.