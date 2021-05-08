Here’s When Divya Uruduga Could Be Back On Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Bigg Boss Kannada contestant Divya Uruduga is trending on all social media platforms. She is under medical care and BBK viewers are asking Colors Kannada to give an update on Divya Uruduga's health status. They are also wanting to know whether the channel is planning to bring her back to the Bigg Boss or not.

Divya fans and show buffs are hyper active on social media than watching the episodes on VOOT live. They are frantically searching for her comeback date, as they are unable to watch an upset Aravind.

The buzz on social media suggests that Divya Uruduga is likely to be back on the show in Monday’s episode. That’s not all, she is likely to participate in next week's nominations task too. Reports are doing the rounds that Divya Uruduga would be back on the show in two to three days at any cost.

Divya went for a medical check up and she has to complete her quarantine period of 15 days before she enters the house again. The makers want other contestants to be safe in the house.

As far as we know, Divya Uruduga could be back on the show by Monday. Before assuming anything, we will wait for an official confirmation from the makers' end. If she really joins back the show on Monday, then, it would be good news to Arivya fans.