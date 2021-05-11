Here’s How Colors Kannada Will Declare Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada is not only a popular reality show but also one of the most-watched show in Karnataka and by Kannadigas around the world. Show lovers are upset that Colors Kannada is ending the show without any winner for the current season.

If there was a chance for a winner to be announced in Kannada Bigg Boss 8, Aravind KP might walk out with the winner's trophy. He has a huge fan following in Karnataka. Ever since they have heard about winding up the season, they have been urging Colors Kannada to declare Aravind KP as the winner of the season.

According to reliable sources, Colors Kannada could be planning to announce the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8 based upon contestants' recent voting. They might examine who got the highest votes for the past few weeks of whoever was in nominations. Colors Kannada might announce the current season winner in Wednesday episode, which is the last episode of this season.

Still, it’s unclear whether Colors Kannada really planned it but it has become a hot topic on social media. Before jumping to any conclusion, we will wait for an official confirmation from the show makers' end.

Who do you think will become the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8?

Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.