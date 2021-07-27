Have No Doubts, Double Elimination Guarantee This Week, Check Which Pair Will Leave The House

Kannada Bigg Boss host Kichcha Sudeep announced that the grand finale episode is likely to take place shortly. Currently, there are nine contestants in the house. Only five contestants will be there in the finals. There's lot of speculation over who all will survive till the grand finale episode. If sources are to be believed, Colors Kannada seems to be planning triple elimination this week. One is going to be a mid-week elimination, which is going to take place in tonight's episode.

The other eliminations will happen on Saturday and Sunday. No doubt there will be double elimination as the show runners cannot possibly have six or seven finalists in the grand finale episode of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Looks like this weekend's elimination is likely to be different compared to the routine elimination that takes place every week.

Netizens are predicting that Kichcha Sudeep is going to eliminate pairs this weekend. Talking about the elimination prediction, either Divya Suresh and Shubha Poonja or Shamanth Gowda and Prashanth Sambargi are expected to be shown the door this weekend.

Let's wait to see how far these predictions will turn true.