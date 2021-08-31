Has Star Maa Fixed Term of Few Confirmed Contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 5?

The most watched popular reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has started grabbing eyeballs yet again. The makers are gearing up for the new season, which will start premiering on the small screen beginning this Sunday. An official announcement about the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu was made by none other than host and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna himself. The promos of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 have gone viral in no time and the attention they have grabbed is testimony to the wait of viewers for the laucnh of the show.

Now, back to what we are here to discuss. Do you think Bigg Boss makers have fixed a certain period for contestants who will be entering the house? If you have any such doubts, our story will issue a clarity on this rumour which has travelled like wildfire on social media. Most of the viewers know for a fact that Bigg Boss makers eliminate contestants based on their voting from the public. However, there's a new conspiracy theory doing the rounds on social media. Apparently, the show organizers may have fixed a certain period of stay for each contestants.

That's not all. The makers are also said to have rpeortedly made an agreement with them for how long they are supposed to stay in the house. There is speculation doing the rounds that Anchor Ravi and Shanmukh Jaswanth are entering Bigg Boss Telugu 5 with a fixed contract period. They are said to survive in the house for seventy days. After they complete their contract period, the Bigg Boss makers will eliminate Ravi and Shanmukh irrespective of the votes from the public. This theory is being sold on social media right now and widely being circulated. This could be true or untrue.

Dear readers, we at Sakshi Post are trying to verify this piece of news. Since social media pages are filled with this gossip, we thought of sharing it with you. We would love to hear comments on this. Do leave your comments in the box below.