Hamida Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Check Gorgeous Pictures Of Her

Bigg Boss Telugu contestant Hamida was eliminated from the house in Sunday's episode. She was rarely seen on the show. She never got into fights with any contestants. Hamida stayed close to Singer Sreerama Chandra.

They both have entertained the viewers with their chemistry. Hamida holds a special place for him because after her exit Hamida in her interview with Ariyana showed heart symbol for Sreerama Chandra, when the host asked her to say something about him. Hamida got evicted from the show due to the least number of votes.

Do you know how much Hamida earned for her four weeks stay in the house? She is said to have earned Rs 80k per week, the total earnings for four weeks are estimated to be around Rs four lakhs. This piece of news has not yet been confirmed from her end.

