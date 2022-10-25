Grand Finale Berth Confirmed For These Two Contestants Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular controversial reality shows in Telugu states. The show organizers have completed five seasons successfully, now, they are occupied with the new season (Bigg Boss Telugu 6).

Sadly, the show has been receiving a lukewarm response from all the quarters. Bigg Boss is seen assigning new tasks to the contestants but the housemates are failing to leave a huge impact on the audience with their game.

It is hard to predict who will win Bigg Boss Telugu 6. We are damn sure, these two contestants' berth is confirmed for grand finale. Singer Revanth and Geetu Royal are hogging the limelight ever since they have entered the house.

That's not all, they are entertaining the viewers with non-stop fights in the house. Murmurs are doing the rounds that Geetu Royal and Singer Revanth will surely be in the finalists list and they will reach to a grand finale with or without votes.

It will be interesting to see who will clinch the trophy of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.