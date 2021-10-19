Gossip: Are Bigg Boss Makers Against This Contestant?

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has become the talk of the town. In a recent episode, there was a sort of double elimination in the house. For those who missed watching the weekend episode, Swetha Varma was evicted from the Bigg Boss house along with Lobo. But, Lobo's elimination was totally fake as he has been sent to the secret room.

Currently, Lobo is in the secret room. Most of the viewers are saying on social media that Lobo is one of the favorite contestants of the show makers which is why he is being able to get saved after reach nomination.

Bigg Boss contestants, especially Anchor Ravi are making fun of Lobo while cornering him. Bigg Boss viewers didn't like it one bit. Everyone was waiting for Lobo's elimination. It would be better for him to get eliminated instead of suffering in the house, say BB viewers. Bigg Boss is said to have sent Lobo to the secret room so he can see the true colors of Anchor Ravi and also other contestants. Nagarjuna had also pointed out on several occasions about Ravi's mistakes in the house. This happened even at the time of Lahari's elimination.

It appears Bigg Boss makers want to show viewers and Lobo the real side of Ravi which shows that they are against this contestant. Let's see if Bigg Boss secret room mission will change the equation between Lobo and Anchor Ravi.

Disclaimer: This is just a gossip story based on twitter talk and not our opinion.