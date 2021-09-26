Google Reveals Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner, Check Name

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is just a few hours away. Fans are excited and are waiting for Rohit Shetty to announce the winner of this season. Remember the winner takes home the Fear Factor trophy and Rs 40 lakh cash prize.

Now speculations are on. Netizens are predicting the winner and the competition is tough between Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani. Let us show you something interesting. When you type, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Winner’ or just ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ in the google search bar, it will show you Arjun Bijlani’s name as the winner.



Screengrab - Google Search



Also Read: Arjun Bijlani Wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Wife Neha Shares Pic

Many believe that Arjun will be the winner and all the hints point towards it. A few days ago, Arjun’s wife, Neha Swami shared a couple of pictures and videos on her social media account. In the pictures, you can see Arjun holding the KKK11 trophy. It has ‘Darr vs Dare’ engraved on it. Neha captioned that she is proud of Arjun.

All this hinted at his win already. You can clearly see the couple partying and celebrating Arjun’s win. Now, Google has only sealed it further. We only have to wait for some more time before it is official. What do you think?

The finale of KKK 11 airs on Sunday at 9.30 pm.