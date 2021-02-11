Google Declares Bigg Boss 14 Winner Even Before Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 14 finals will be held on February 20. Only a few days left to go for the Bigg Boss 14 grand finale, show buffs are eagerly waiting to see who host Salman will announce as the winner. As of now, there are six contestants in the house.

The finalists of Bigg Boss 14 include Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Abhinav Shukla,Rakhi Sawant and Devoleena Bhattacharjee are locked up in the house.

Show lovers are betting big time on the winner. Rubina and Rahul names are doing the rounds as a frontrunner to win the title.

Rahul and Rubina are not only strong contenders in the house but also popular contestants amongst the audience going by the number of votes and social media mentions.

Google declares Bigg Boss 14 winner even before the host of Salman Khan. Yes, what you read is right. She is none other than Rubina Dilaik. Google declares her as the winner of this season. Rubina fans are going gaga over social media. Here are the few tweets we have managed for you: