Google Confirms Bigg Boss Telugu 5: Check Launch Date, Prize Money

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular shows in Telugu. The show has already completed four seasons and is all set to kickstart the fifth season with Akkineni Nagarjuna as the host. The makers of the Bigg Boss Telugu 5 have released a promo on Saturday which created a buzz among the Bigg Boss lovers.

There is definitely no exaggeration that Bigg Boss addicts had expected to know about the launch date of the show. But, the show organizers did not meet their expectations and left them in suspense. However, the official Wikipedia of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 page has confirmed the launch date of the show.

As per the Bigg Boss 5 Telugu Wikipedia page, the show starts on September 5 and is going to continue for 105 days. The finale episode is likely to be aired on December 19, 2021. Besides this, the page also informs about the prize money given to the winner of the season. This year, the show makers are planning to give Rs 50 Lakhs to the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 winner.

According to industry reports, the list of probable contestants includes Anchor Ravi, Jaswanth Padala, Hey Siri, Lahari Shahari, VJ Sunny, Priyanka Singh, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Sweta Varma, RJ Kajal, Lobo, Priya, Manas, Uma Devi, Nikhil and Deepak Saroj. However, we have to wait till the official information from the show organizers.