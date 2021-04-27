Good News: Rajeev Will Be Back To Bigg Boss Kannada House, Here's How!

The most controversial show Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 is grabbing eyeballs since the show kick-started. All credit goes to the show host Sudeep and the way he handles the contestants.

For the past two weeks, Sudeep hasn’t been to the Bigg Boss house and he hasn’t given any lecture or schooling to the contestants. Yet, the show manages to be in the news, thanks to the antics of the contestants inside the BBK house. On Sunday, Rajeev Hanu was evicted from the house. As soon he got evicted, Rajeev fans have been requesting and making an appeal to the show makers to bring him back on the show.

A section of the audience are cribbing that they are unable to watch the show without Rajeev. We have learnt from highly trusted sources that Rajeev has not been evicted. If the latest murmurs being heard in tele circles is to be believed then Rajeev has been sent to the secret room. If Rajeev is really in a secret room, he would be back in the house by this weekend.

We don’t know whether Rajeev is in a secret room or not as his personal social media accounts are getting updated as soon as he stepped out of the show. Rajeev and the show organisers must know whether he is in or out of the house.

If Rajeev is in the secret room then show organizers have fooled the viewers with fake elimination. If Rajeev indeed is in the secret room, then it would be great news for his fans and show lovers.