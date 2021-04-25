Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 25 April 2021

Apr 25, 2021, 09:34 IST
- Sakshi Post

Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 110 to Rs 44,950 from Rs 45,050 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 68,700, where it has fallen by Rs 200 per kg. In Hyderabad, the gold price fell by Rs 190 to Rs 44,600 for 22-carat from  Rs 44,790 for 10 grams, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is Rs 44,770 and 24 Carat is Rs 48,840.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,495

4,595

8 Gram

35,960

36,760

10 Gram

44,950

45,950

100 Gram

4,49,500

4,59,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

44,600

48,840

Vijayawada

44,600

48,840

Visakhapatnam

44,600

48,840

Mumbai

44,950

45,950

Delhi

46,250

50,470

Bangalore

44,600

48,840

Kerala

44,600

48,840

Pune

44,950

45,950

Mysore

44,600

48,840

Chennai

44,770

49,840

Nagpur

44,950

45,950
Advertisement
Back to Top