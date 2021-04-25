Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 25 April 2021

Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 110 to Rs 44,950 from Rs 45,050 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 68,700, where it has fallen by Rs 200 per kg. In Hyderabad, the gold price fell by Rs 190 to Rs 44,600 for 22-carat from Rs 44,790 for 10 grams, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is Rs 44,770 and 24 Carat is Rs 48,840.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram 22 Carat Gold today 24 Carat Gold today 1 Gram 4,495 4,595 8 Gram 35,960 36,760 10 Gram 44,950 45,950 100 Gram 4,49,500 4,59,500

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today