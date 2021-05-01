Gold Rate Today in Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai on 1 May 2021

May 01, 2021, 12:20 IST
Gold rates today in India fell by Rs 10 to Rs 44,160 from Rs 44,170 per 10 gm for 22 carats. While Silver prices are trading at Rs 67,500 per kg. In Hyderabad, the gold price fell by Rs 10 to Rs 43,790 for 22-carat from  Rs 43,800 for 10 grams, in Chennai gold rate 22 Carat is Rs 44,090 and 24 Carat is Rs 48,100.

Gold Price Per Gram In India

Gram

22 Carat Gold today

24 Carat Gold today

1 Gram

4,416

4,516

8 Gram

35,328

36,128

10 Gram

44,160

46,160

100 Gram

4,41,600

4,51,700

Indian Major Cities Gold Rates Today

City

22 Carat Gold Today

24 Carat Gold Today

Hyderabad

43,790

47,770

Vijayawada

43,790

47,770

Visakhapatnam

43,790

47,770

Mumbai

44,160

45,160

Delhi

45,360

49,560

Bangalore

43,790

47,770

Kerala

43,790

47,770

Pune

44,160

45,160

Mysore

43,790

47,770

Chennai

44,090

48,100

Nagpur

44,160

45,160
