Geetu Royal Will Be all Fire During Third Week's Nominations

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 is surging ahead in terms of TRP ratings in the Telugu States. The reality show makers added a double twist to the elimination round by effecting two eliminations over the weekend. Shaani and Abhinaya Sri were evicted from the House on the grounds that they had failed to entertain the viewers.

In Monday's episode, both the viewers and the Bigg Boss are in for the nominations fun. Yes, it's the nomination day on the show!

Every single contestant seems to be firing from all cylinders during the nomination process. Most of them have nominated Geetu Royal, if the latest promo is anything to go by. On her part, Geetu Royal is seen venting out her anger toward her opponents.

Singer Revanth, who has been in the news ever since he entered the house, is found missing in the promo. The viewers feel that the makers have been giving a lot of space to Geetu Royal. In fact, they are promoting her to the extent that the viewers have been put off by the excessive dose.

Let's wait and see how long Geetu Royal will be in the house. Don't miss today's episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.