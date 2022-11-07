Geetu Royal Weekly Earnings From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Geetu Royal was one of the strong contestants in the house. The audience thought Geetu Royal would be in the top five finalists. Unfortunately, Geetu Royal was eliminated from the show due to her behavior in the house.

Geetu Royal's elimination came as a huge shock to her fans. Still, Geetu Royal fans are unable to digest her elimination and her fans are hoping for Geetu Royal's re-entry to the house. There is no clue whether Bigg Boss will give Geetu Royal another chance to enter the house or not.

Cut to the chase, If you are waiting to know, how much Geetu Royal was paid to stay in the house. Our piece of news might help you.

According to sources, Geetu Royal was paid Rs 30k per week and the total earnings of Geetu Royal are said to be close to Rs 3 lakhs. The official earnings of Geetu Royal are yet to be known. In the meantime, take a look at Geetu Royal's stunning pictures: