Geetu Royal Predicts Top 5 Finalists Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 contestant Geetu Royal has been staying active on social media ever since she stepped out of the house. She has been visibly upset over her eviction from the house.

It has been more than two weeks since Geetu was eliminated from the show. She hasn't come out of it yet. Her interaction sessions with her fans via social media has been going on.

A fan asked her who she thinks are going to make it to the top five list of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. She predicted by mentioning these names: Adi Reddy, Shrihan, Faima, Revanth and Inaya.

Will they be really into the top five or not is yet to be seen. The grand finale is set to be held in the second week of December. The show makers are yet to announce the date of the grand finale.

