Funny Memes On Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Timings

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 is all set to hit the small screens in a few days from now. And we need not tell you that the show viewers are excited about seeing host Akkineni Nagarjuna back on TV.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 promo was unveiled a couple of days ago in which host Nagarjuna is seen telling the viewers that the time has come to bid goodbye to boredom.

For the unversed, last week, Bigg Boss makers officially announced the timings of the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu will premiere on Sunday at 6 PM. In the pilot episode, Nagarjuna will be introducing all the contestants to the viewers. As per the time announced by the makers, the show will air at 10 pm on weekdays.

The weekend episodes will air usually at 9pm. Bigg Boss lovers who have been waiting for the show are not happy with the new timings of the show. They are trolling Star Maa on social media. A section of the audience are expressing displeasure over the timings through memes. Here are a few memes for you.

Have a look at them...

Rey @StarMaa aa timings endi bey.. ratri 10 ki Evadra chusedi #BiggBossTelugu5.. regular 9:30 ki pettu pic.twitter.com/QzWCChXxB2 — Mahi (@simply_maahi) August 29, 2021

#BiggBossTelugu5 10PM Aa.. Edekkada Timing Ra Mowa — Adi Reddy (@MovieCricNews7) August 26, 2021