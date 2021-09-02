Full List Of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestants Names With Their Profiles

The countdown for the most popular and most loved TV reality show, Bigg Boss Telugu has just begun. Preparations for the pilot episode are going on in full swing. Several pictures have got got leaked from the sets of Bigg Boss Telugu. Contestants too are posting pictures of their preparations for the show.

Akkineni Nagarjuna will be back to his hosting duties and will also keep the viewers engaged with his charm. Bigg Boss Telugu will be telecasted from September 5, 2021.

Fans are eagerly waiting to know the names of the celebrities who are going to participate in Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Also Read: Will Star Maa Disqualify These Bigg Boss Contestants For Social Media Leaks?

Here’s the list of 16 confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5 who are gearing up to entertain all of us for the next three months.

Take a look at their Instagram profiles.