Former Model Rajiv Adatia To Enter Bigg Boss 15 As Wild Card Contestant?

There has been a lot of speculation and rumors regarding the wild card entry into Bigg Boss 15 and who will be the first celebrity to enter the house as a wild card contestant. Many suggested that the wild card will come on this Weekend ka Vaar on BB15 and now even the name has come forward for that.

Rajiv Adatia, a well-known figure in the world of glamour, will soon be entering Bigg Boss 15 house. Rajiv will enter the competition as a wildcard competitor during Weekend Ka Vaar, according to sources close to the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 15: Why is EVICT KARAN KUNDRRA Trending on Twitter?

He is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. He often shared pictures posing with Bollywood celebrities, on his Instagram. Shamita and Shilpa Shetty are like Rajiv's sisters and good friends. They are like his rakhi sisters. It will be interesting to see what his entry into the show means and how it will change the course of the show.

As we said before, he might be entering on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend ka Vaar and will come as a wild card contestant. Well, we have to wait a few more days to find out.