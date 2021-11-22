Former Bigg Boss Telugu Winner Unable To Predict This Season's Winning Contestant

Undoubtedly, Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most popular reality shows on the small screen right now. The grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 is likely to take place by the end of next month.

Currently, there are eight contestants in the Bigg Boss house- Shanmukh, Siri, VJ Sunny, Maanas, Priyanka Singh, RJ Kajal and Anchor Ravi. Ahead of the grand finale, people are eagerly waiting to know who will clinch the title in Bigg Boss Telugu 5. We don't know who will win this time.

When the same question was asked to former Bigg Boss Telugu season 3 winner Rahul Sipligunj, he stated, "I'm thoroughly enjoying the show but it's hard to guess or predict who will win. I'm not supporting anyone this season."We do agree with Rahul Siplugunj's words as we are unable to figure out the winner for this season, neither.

It remains to be seen who is going to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5. Keep an eye on Sakshi Post for all the updates.