Former Bigg Boss Contestant Dethadi Harika Fires Star Maa: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 grand finale is here and the fight between top five contestants is intense.

We have heard from our sources that Sunny VJ has the highest chances to walk away with the Bigg Boss Telugu winner's title.

Sunny fans are going gaga over Sunny’s potential victory in the show.

Do you remember Dethadi Harika of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4? Yes, she was one of the five finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

Now, Dethadi Harika has lashed out at Star Maa over Bigg Boss. If you are wondering Why Harika is upset with Star Maa, we also have no clue. In fact, this has become the hottest topic on social media.