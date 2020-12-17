Forget Asli Bigg Boss And Watch SASTA Biig Bosss

Bigg Boss season 14 has taken the country by storm. The contestants are creating buzz and keep trending on Twitter regularly. But today if you see Bigg Boss trending, it might not be the TV show but this hilarious parody. Famous Indian YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is back with another video.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Youtuber also made a tweet saying he will soon be entering the Bigg Boss house. Many speculated him to be a wild card entry in the on-going Bigg Boss Season 14. But this tweet could be a joke and a hint to his, now released Youtube video.

Biig bosss i am coming baby... — Ashish Chanchlani (@ashchanchlani) December 15, 2020

The video titled “Sasta Biig Bosss” is a parody version of the hit Colors show Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan. With Bigg Boss crying to, entry of glamorous foreign contestant, never ending fights and ‘Confession room’ drama. This video has done everything right. Let us not give you any spoilers and just watch the video yourself. Forget the real Bigg Boss for once and have fun with “Biig Bosss.”

Watch the video here.