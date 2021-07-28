Five Reasons Why Aravind KP Is Winner Of Bigg Boss Kannada 8

Bigg Boss Kannada is one of the biggest reality TV shows in India. The current season is extra special to the viewers' thanks to the lovely pair Aravind KP and Divya Uruduga. It is also appealing to the viewers due to the contestants in the house. It wouldn't be wrong, if we said that, some of the show buffs are admiring and loving one particular contestant who is none other than Aravind. If you are a fan of him or you were a regular show buff, you would have seen some amazing qualities in him. Here are few reasons why Aravind KP deserves to win the title of Bigg Boss Kannada 8.

Aravind and Divya Uruduga Best Jodi: There's no denying the fact that Aravind and Divya Uruduga are the favorite Jodi to many of the show lovers. The housemates like Prashanth, Chakravarthy, and a few also engaged in a fight with them. They are often targeted by the other contestants at every point of the game. But they are well behaved and mannered, after the tasks, they used to sort out their difference and they were shelling out major relationship goals to their fans.

Aravind is the only authentic contestants: Yes, it's true because he always plays his own game without taking anyone's opinion. He always manages to stay safe even after getting nominated. Why would you think, he escaped many evictions because he played the fame fantastically. In many instances we have seen the real side of Aravind KP, he has never pretended to please the fans or audience.

Always in the spotlight: Aravind earned a huge fanbase with his honest gameplay in the house. All the contestants will be locked up in the house without being in contact to any outsider. Before or after the second innings Aravind always manages to be in the news be it positive or negative which has made his game stronger.

Aravind always trends on social media: He has been trending on social media since the show went on air. Thanks to his loyal fans who always makes him to be in the news. Yes, he is also generating content for the viewers. There is a special dedicate fan only to Aravind and his best friend Divya Uruduga. They have created a new tag Arivya when the show was launched. Still, it continues to be in trend on social media.

Always on top of the voting trend: Many of the viewers are pretty aware that Aravind won't get eliminated. If you observe the season carefully, then you would know whenever Aravind was in nomination, end up being safe every week because he is so genuine contestant in the house.Looking at his fandom, several tongue wagging on social media it's paid army but they are genuine fans, he earned before making a splash entry into the show.

Bigg Boss Kannada grand finale is expected to take in the second week of August. It remains to be seen who wins the trophy.