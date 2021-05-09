First Look: Sai Pallavi's Kali Avatar in Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy

Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, natural star Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy is one of the most awaited films of the year. Made on a lavish budget, the film indeed is an ambitious project for hero Nani, director Rahul Sankrityan and producer Venkat Boyanapalli.

Unfolding the gracious first look of Sai Pallavi from the film, the makers wished the actress on her birthday. Draped in traditional Bengali style saree, Sai Pallavi looks majestic here. The actress is seen holding a burning trident in the poster donning Goddess Kali avatar. This certainly is a perfect birthday gift, we must say.

Shyam Singha Roy is expected to present every actor in a distinctive role. The film will show Nani as a Bengali guy. The First look poster of Nani which was released on his birthday had garnered tremendous response from fans.

Shyam Singha Roy has recently completed a crucial shooting schedule in Hyderabad. A massive Kolkata set was erected in a 10-acre land in Hyderabad by art director Avinash Kolla.

The film marks the first collaboration of Nani and Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is no less than a magnum opus, given the film is made with a unique concept and it is going to present Nani in a never seen before Avatar.Apart from Sai Pallavi, the film also features Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian as other female leads. Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma and Abhinav Gomatam play important roles in the film.

The Production No 1 of Niharika Entertainment has original story by Satyadev Janga. Melody songs specialist Mickey J Meyer scores music, while Sanu John Varghese cranks the camera and Naveen Nooli is the editor.