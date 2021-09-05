First Fight in Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Over Cooking!

The most awaited show, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is going to start on Star MAA on September 5th, 2021. Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to host the show. We all know that he acted as the host for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 and 4 respectively. He knows how to grab the pulse of the audience and has won the hearts of the folks with his incredible hosting skills. Nagarjuna gives warnings to the contestants if they commit any mistakes and at the same time, he appreciates the contestants for their deeds.

According to the reports, the contestants have already entered the house and the shooting of the first episode of Bigg Bigg Telugu Season 5 has already been completed. It is said that Anee Master and Uma Devi had an argument about cooking. One more interesting news is that Uma Devi is going to first cook in the Bigg Boss house. Let us wait and see what is going to happen in the Bigg Boss house.

Here is the list of contestants who are going to step into Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 house: Priyanka Singh, Lahari Shari, Lobo,Ravi, Shanmukh Kandregula, Maanas Naagulapalli, Natraj Master, Anee Master, Sarayu Roy, Jaswanth Padala, RJ Kajal, Uma Devi, Singer Srirama Chandra, VJ Sunny, Siri Hanmanth, Swetha Varma, Actress Priya, Vishwa.

