Finally, Chakravarthy Eliminated From Kannada Bigg Boss 8

Kannada Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched reality show on the small screen. Actor and host Sudeep is one of the reasons for it as he became the face of the show. We are damn sure, Bigg Boss viewers can't imagine Bigg Boss without Sudeep.

Bigg Boss viewers enjoy the way Sudeep grills the contestants, he also shows an exit door to the contestants of every season. Looks like Sudeep is not going to appear as a host in tonight's episode. Yes, the makers are planning for mid-week eviction. Reports are doing the rounds that Chakravarthy is said to have got evicted from the show.

It is being said that Sudeep may not want to share the screen with him that's why the makers might have chosen mid-week eviction. We really don't know the reason behind the mid-week eviction but Chakravarthy elimination didn't come as a surprise to the show lovers.

The other nominated contestants along with Chakravarthy are Divya Uruduga, Shamanth, and Shubha. They seem to have escaped eviction and are likely to compete to be in the top five finalists. Before jumping to any conclusion, we will wait and see who is going to get eliminated in tonight's episode.

