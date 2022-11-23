Few Reasons Why Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Would Have Been Hit

Bigg Boss doesn't need any introduction. It is one of the most popular reality shows across languages. The Telugu version has been backed by star names. It was hosted by Jr NTR (Season 1) and Nani (Season 2) to begin with. It has been hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna since the third season.

Bigg Boss Telugu has seen Nag leading the show on repeat for four seasons in a row. However, the current season of Bigg Boss Telugu, which is the 6th season, became a huge flop on television because of a few reasons.

The foremost reason is that show's organizers have brought in the wrong celebrities as contestants. Every celebrity in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is playing a safe game, showing no stomach for risks. Also, the routine tasks are boring to the viewer. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 began with 22 contestants, all of whom were new faces. There has been no wild card entry or secret room in the ongoing season.

The show would have been a hit if there was a wild card entry of some big celebrity. The show would also have been good had the makers gone with the same format of 16 contestants by roping in some popular stars. There have been no surprises to speak of.

