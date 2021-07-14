Fans of Jr NTR, Charan Team up To Create Twitter Record for RRR

Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan are one of the highest-paid and leading stars in Tollywood. Not to mention, they have a massive fan following in and out of the country, thanks to their impeccable acting skills in their movies. Rajamouli's promised the audience that RRR making a video would be releasing on July 15, 2021.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR fans are gearing up to start to create a new trend on social media with their idols' names including the film name RRR. Looking at Twitter, Jr NTR and Ram Charan fans are discussing on social media that let's unite together, will promote our stars film by joining hands to reach a large section of the audience. Here are the few tweets which we have managed for our dear readers:

The film is being produced by Danayya, under the banner D.V.V Entertainments. RRR has an interesting cast including Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Allison Doody who are all set to make their debut in Telugu with the film. They will also appear in significant roles.

On the career front, Ram Charan and Jr NTR have several big projects to look forward to individually. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will move on to their new projects after the completion of 'RRR'. The film is on the verge of completion and it is likely to get wrapped up by the last week of August.