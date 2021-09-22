Arjun Bijlani fans are over the moon. There is no limit to their excitement now. Every fan is busy celebrating and congratulating their favorite actor on his Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 win. His fans were seen trending hashtags on Twitter as it has been confirmed that Arjun has won KKK11.

Recently Arjun’s wife, Neha shared a few pictures and videos on Instagram where we can see Arjun with the Fear Factor trophy. You can see the couple and all their friends dancing and enjoying the time. In Neha’s Instagram story, there is a picture of the KKK trophy. It is shaped like a lion and has ‘Darr vs Dare’ engraved on it. You can also read the word, ‘Winner’.

All this confirms that Arjun has officially won KKK11 and took home the trophy. “Congratulations Arjun Bijlani. So proud to be your fan. I cant wait to see the finale episode!!,” wrote a fan on Twitter.

Catch the KKK finale this Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm. Check the fan reactions here: