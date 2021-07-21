Fancy Sets Erected At Ramoji Film City For Special Song in RRR, Check Budget

Director SS Rajamouli's RRR is one of the hugely awaited films of the year. The film features Young tiger Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles.

Rajamouli is gearing up for a new schedule, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt is expected to join the shoot. According to the latest reports, the makers of the film are said to be invested Rs three crores only for a special song, which is yet to shoot this week. The makers have erected a fancy set at Ramoji Film city.

The film has boasts of a stellar cast includes, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan, and a few who will appear in prominent roles. RRR, produced by DVV Danayya, is said to be made on an extravagant budget of Rs 300 crore.