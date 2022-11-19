Faims Beats Singer Revanth, Inaya: Deets Inside

Akkineni Nagarjuna seems to be the busiest actor in Tollywood. Nagarjuna has been juggling between movies and shows. Currently, Nagarjuna is busy in hosting Bigg Boss Telugu 6 and his show is heading toward the grand finale. Bigg Boss is also testing the contestants by giving them some tough tasks.

Like you all, we are also eagerly waiting to know who will be the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 6. According to reports, Faima won an eviction free pass in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. She is the first finalist of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Singer Revanth and Inaya are popular contestants in Bigg Boss Telugu 6. Faima has surpassed Revanth and Inaya in winning eviction free pass to the show. Watch this space for more updates.

