Faima, Satya Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is turning out to be a good season for the show buffs. The show is about to end in a couple of days from now. The show buffs would miss their favorite contestants watching them on the show.

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is gearing up for 13th-week elimination. According to reports, Faima and Satya have been eliminated from the show.

There is a chance for a double elimination this weekend. Satya has been escaping the eviction for the past few weeks. For sure, Satya will get eliminated from the show this time.

There is a possibility for Faima to use the eviction-free pass that she won. It remains to be seen who is going to leave the house in Sunday's episode.

