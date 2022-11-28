Faima To Get Eliminated In Mid-Week Eviction: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is one of the most popular reality shows in Telugu. The show has its own set of fan following and craze among the viewers. The reality show is inching close to the finish line. If reports are to be believed, Bigg Boss makers are planning for a mid-week eviction.

Loud whispers are doing the rounds on social media that Faima might get eliminated from the show during the mid-week eviction. Her eviction could take place by mid of this week.

Nothing is official as yet. However, an official confirmation regarding the same news is awaited. It remains to be seen whether Faima will make it to the final race or not.

Please do watch this space for more updates.

Also Read: Netizens Troll Anchor Shiva: Deets Inside

