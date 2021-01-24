Exclusive: Sonali Phogat Eliminated From Bigg Boss House

In an exclusive tweet by ‘The Real Khabri’ it was confirmed that this week, Sonali Phogat will be eliminated. As last week there was no elimination, the same four contestants were nominated for this week’s Weekend ka Vaar as well.

Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik were nominated last week. But no one was eliminated. According to the voting trends, Rahul and Rubina are safe. They had the highest votes last week and this week, so they are safe from the elimination.

Now Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat are remaining in the danger zone. According to the exclusive report, it will be Sonali’s turn to leave the house. Even though host Salman Khan will not be present for this week’s episode, some famous ex-Bigg Boss contestants will take over for the time.

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Tinaa Datta and Harsh Limbachiyaa will be back on Bigg Boss. Fan favorite and Bigg Boss 13 winner, Sidharth Shukla will be seen hosting BB14 in the absence of Salman Khan.

Fans are excited to see Sidharth returning to the Bigg Boss house. He will be announcing the results during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode and it will be Sonali Phogat's turn to get eliminated.

The promo for this week’s episode also showcased Sidharth Shukla grilling the contestants, starting with Abhinav Shukla. Sidharth bashed Abhinav for always interfering in wife Rubina Dilaik's fights. He then went to Nikki and told that she has now become boring. Nikki keeps repeating the same things and is not entertaining anymore. It will be an interesting episode.