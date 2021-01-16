Exclusive: No Eviction On Hindi Bigg Boss House This Weekend Ka Vaar

In an exclusive report from the insiders, it was confirmed that there will be no eviction during this week’s Weekend ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 14.The Khabri on twitter confirmed the news. The audience will have to wait till the episode to see what happens. “There is no eviction this week,” read the tweet.

Earlier there was news about Eijaz Khan that he will leave the Bigg Boss 14 house as he has some prior commitments. Khan, who won the hearts of many fans, will mostly leave the house this week. So according to this news, Eijaz would probably leave the house and there will be no proper elimination.

This week Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Sonali Phogat and Eijaz Khan are nominated and according to the voting trends Nikki and Sonali are in the danger zone. Based on fans’ reactions, Sonali had higher chances of elimination.

Bigg Boss fans and host Salman Khan, both are disappointed with the way Sonali reacted during her fight with Rubina. Sonali was bashed by Salman for using curse word, ‘haramzaadi.’ During their fight Rubina and Sonali were about to hit each other but were held back by Arshi Khan and Abhinav Shukla.

Last week, fan favorite Jasmin Bhasin got eliminated. She became the only contestant whose elimination even hurt host Salman Khan.