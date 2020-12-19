Exclusive: Kashmera Shah Eliminated From Bigg Boss 14, Arshi Khan Refuses To Leave House

Bigg Boss 14 has become even more intense with the entry of challenger contestants. The show has shocking ups and downs which keeps the viewers entertained. With Rahul Vaidya’s exit and then re-entry, excitement was back among fans.

With Khabri’s (informers) of the small screen, viewers are able to get exclusive news even before the episode is aired. Fans wait for information like this and scroll through Twitter in hopes to find an exclusive byte. This time the “Real Khabri” of Twitter is back with a new Bigg Boss 14 gossip.

According to the Khabri, Kashmera Shah will be eliminated in the upcoming weekend episode. The news from this Khabri has never been wrong. The predictions and spoilers on the eviction of contestants given by the Real Khabri have mostly been accurate.

Along with Kashmera Shah, contestant Arshi Khan also had a spice moment. When Host Salman Khan slammed Arshi Khan for her indecent words against Vikas Gupta’s mother, she denied everything and said, “I didn’t use any swear/dirty words” Vikas Gupta was thrown out of Bigg Boss house for hitting Arshi Khan in rage. Salman said, “What he did was wrong, but probably I would have reacted in the same manner had someone insulted my parents.”

Arshi Khan did not agree with Salman and walked out of the living area. The promo for “weekend ka vaar” episode showed Arshi walking away, which many predicted as her leaving the show. Sources have revealed that she is not going anywhere. Arshi Khan still remains in the Bigg Boss house.