Everything We Know About Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

Are you excited to watch the most loved TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5? A section of the audience is very excited about the launch of Bigg Boss Telugu as their all-time favorite show is all set to make a comeback with another brand new season. Who doesn't enjoy watching dramas and fights in the Bigg Boss house?

Bigg Boss Telugu makers are going to be back to entertain all of us with a new season. Yes, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 is expected to go live on September 5, 2021. A few days ago, Bigg Boss makers have unleashed the first promo of the show. The makers have confirmed to the viewers that Akkineni Nagarjuna is going to continue as the host of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5.

However, there's a chance of Chaitanya Akkineni or Natural star Nani might appear on the pilot episode as the chief guest as well as to promote their upcoming film 'Love Story' and 'Tuck Jagadish', respectively. Both the films are scheduled to release by the middle of September. Chaitanya's Love Story is slated for release on September 10, 2021 on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. While Nani's Tuck Jagadish is heading for a digital release, the makers are yet to announce the official OTT release date.

Back to Bigg Boss Telugu 5, Anchor Ravi, Shanmukh Jaswanth, Anchor Lobo, Senior artiste Priya, Maanas of Koilamma Hero, RJ Kajal, Anee Master, Lahari Shari, Sarayu Suman, Jabardasth Varsha, Jabardasth Varshini, Navya Swamy are said to be confirmed contestants for Bigg Boss Telugu 5.

According to our sources, Bigg Boss makers are planning to release the second promo of the upcoming season by this weekend. Just 12 days are left for the show to be launched. Are you excited to see the new contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5? Do let us know in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you.