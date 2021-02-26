Even You Can Enter Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8: Deets Inside

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 to premiere on Sunday, February 28th at 6 pm and thereafter daily at 9:30 pm on Colors Kannada and on-demand on VOOT and VOOT Select

The year 2020 was one that had most of us confined within the walls of our homes, giving us a chance to slow down, bond, and spend time with loved ones. But what if you were locked inside a house for 100 days with 17 strangers under the watchful eyes of Bigg Boss? Come 2021, the tables have turned as you get to witness your favorite celebs fight it out for your love and adulation.

Colors Kannada is all set to launch the newest and most action-packed season yet of Bigg Boss Kannada. Hosted by the dashing heartthrob Kichcha Sudeep, Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 will premiere on Colors Kannada at 6:00 pm on Sunday, February 28th, with subsequent episodes, airing daily at 9:30 pm. Bigg Boss Kannada fans will also get unlimited access with 24-hour LIVE feeds, an opportunity to watch the show ahead of television on Voot Select, and anytime on Voot.

This action-packed season will witness 17 celebrities from various walks of life locked down in the Bigg Boss house for 100 days and will go through a gamut of emotions and drama.

Makers Take On This Season's Bigg Boss

“With marquee properties like Bigg Boss Kannada we create more than entertainment; we create an experience that cuts through traditional television viewing and new-age digital interactivity and consumption. This screen-agnostic approach enables us to leverage cross-mobility of viewers across platforms and helps create the fandom that Bigg Boss Kannada thrives on,” stated Ravish Kumar, Head- Regional Entertainment (Kannada & Marathi Clusters), Viacom18.

He further added, “For this season of Bigg Boss, we have innovated in ways our audience consumes and interacts with the show. While we will be putting up exclusive content-around-content and a live feed on VOOT, our marketing campaign this year includes market firsts like a virtual house tour, WhatsApp, and QR-based voice campaigns.”

Talking about the show, Parameshwar Gundkal, Business Head, Colors Kannada, “With a new brand ethos, ‘Banna Hosadagide, Bandha Bigiyagide’, Colors Kannada, aptly summarized the channel’s refreshed and a strengthened spirit. Colors Kannada has always been ahead of the curve in the entertainment space and we are the early prime time leaders in five slots. With each season of Bigg Boss, we had something new to offer and this season will be no exception. The 17 contestants living under the Bigg Boss roof will find themselves in a variety of emotionally testing and physically challenging situations. We aim to surpass the previous season in terms of quality content and advertiser interest. With Sudeep resuming his mantle as the host, the entertainment factor is only going to multiply from here.”

Kichcha Sudeep's Thoughts On This Bigg Boss Season

Kichcha Sudeep said, “I have been associated with the show for the past seven seasons and with every season it not only continues to surprise the viewers but also me. As we get used to the new normal, I’m glad to be back with Bigg Boss and entertain every one of you.”

While abiding by all the safety norms and guidelines issued by the government, the channel and production house are taking extreme care and necessary precautions for the contestants and crew members to promote a healthy work environment.

Bigg Boss Virtual House First-Of-Its-Kind

Focusing on the campaign of the season, the channel plans to have a digital replica of the house, with an interactive experience for the audience to experience at their own pace.

This would be the first-of-its-kind for television reality shows where the public gets access to every nook and corner of the space. For the entire Bigg Boss fans, exclusive content will be available every day on Facebook at a certain time.

Unlimited Access To Bigg Boss

The digital audiences are in for a treat as they will get unlimited access to their favorite show on both Voot Select and Voot. They will get an unprecedented opportunity to enjoy their favorite show live 24 hours on Voot Select along with Before TV, Unseen Undekha, and Cutless at just ₹99/month and a special introductory price of ₹499/year. On Voot, they can enjoy Bigg Bang entry and exit interviews, Fryday tasks, and other properties like Bigg In, Extra Masala, and Video Vichar. The audience can also vote for their favorite contestants on Voot.

Block your spot on the couch in front of the television sets, because you just cannot miss the glitz, glamour, and drama starting 28th February 2021 and will air daily at 9.30 pm only on COLORS Kannada and leading digital entertainment destination VOOT Select.

Stay tuned to Sakshipost for exclusive information about Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8.