Enjoy Diwali With These Engaging Zee Theatre Teleplays

This Diwali, Zee Theatre will screen four engrossing teleplays that you can watch with your family and friends.

An overview of the plays:

Rishton Ka Live Telecast: Members of a middle-class family, who quarrel endlessly, bond together for the sake of a reality show and learn more about each other in those few days than they have done throughout their lives.

The teleplay stars Himani Shivpuri Aakanksha Gade, Aanjjan Srivastav, Piyush Ranade and Tapasya Naik.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 5th November at 2 pm and 8 pm

Typecaste: Mahipat Babruvahan is the first from his caste and village to complete his M.A. degree. Being fired from his current job after expecting a raise, he takes up a new job as a professor where his patience is put to the test by his students and his love interest. The teleplay stars Shreyas Talpade, Atul Mathur, Aaditi Pohankar and Utkarsh Mazumdar.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 6th November at 2 pm and 8 pm

The Relationship Agreement: A couple draws up a relationship contract to avoid the trials and errors of a relationship. Things get further complicated when their parents meet each other on social media and start dating. Will the young couple be able to stick to the agreement?

The teleplay stars Sumona Chakravarty, Sajeel Parakh, Darius Shroff and Pheroza Mody.

Tune in to Tatasky Theatre on 7th November at 2 pm and 8 pm

Panchi Aise Aate Hain: Arun, a young traveller, stumbles into the Shukla residence that is trying hard to marry off their daughter, but the prospective bride has different plans and Arun may have a part to play.

The teleplay stars Ratan Rajput, Amol Parasher, Deepak Qazir, Vibha Chibber, Sandeep Dhabale and Vinnay Vishwa.

Tune in to Airtel Spotlight on 5th November at 2 pm and 6 pm