Eliminated Bigg Boss Telugu 5 Contestant Road Campaign to Appeal For SRC Votes

One cannot deny the fact that Bigg Boss Telugu is one of the most loved shows on Telugu television. Although, viewers felt that Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 was not as entertaining or interesting as the previou seasons, the makers managed to pull off the episodes without any hassle with decent TRPs.

A few contestants became household names through the show like Maanas, Sunny, Siri, SRC or Shanmukh. We are all going to bid goodbye to Bigg Boss Telugu season 5 contestants this Sunday. Yes, the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 will be held on December 19 at 6 PM.

The friends of five finalists are rooting for their favorite contestants while seeking votes for them. Recently, Deepthi Sunaina penned an emotional letter to her fans and Bigg Boss viewers to vote for Shannu aka Shanmukh Jaswanth.

The latest we heard was that Anchor Ravi was spotted persuading an auto driver, saying Sreerama Chandra is the most deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss Telugu 5. He is seen going around in the autorickshaw, urging people to vote for Sreerama Chandra.

Here's the video for you. Have a look at it: