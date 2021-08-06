Eliminated BBK Contestant Seeks Vote For Manju Pavagada

Kichcha Sudeep's Bigg Boss Kannada season 8 has become talk of the town and is the mostly discussed topic on social media. Show buffs are curious to know who among the finalists will clinch the title of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8. Divya Uruduga, Aravind KP, and Manju Pavagada are the contestants who are in the too 5 and could stand a chance to walk out of the Bigg Boss house with the winner's trophy.

We have learnt from our trusted sources that the graph of Aravind, Divya Uruduga, and Manju is fluctuating. The makers are not sure who would be the winner of Kannada Bigg Boss 8. The show makers are said to be getting massive votes from the audience.

Don't worry my dear readers,the wait to know the winner's name will be worth it because Sudeep is going to announce the real winner's name in Sunday's episode. Have you heard this? Divya Suresh who was eliminated from the show the other day, seems to have started a campaign for her dearest friend Manju Pavagada. Divya Suresh is urging, requesting her fans, followers, and the audience to cast their votes for Manju Pavagada, as he deserves to win the show.

Let's wait and watch whether Manju will be able to surpass Aravind KP in terms of voting, fan following. We will surely keep you posted on all the details about Kannada Big Boss grand finale. We ask all our dear readers to come back to Sakshi Post for any updates.