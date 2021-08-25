Drama Juniors Next Superstar Finale Episode Date, Time

The entertainment channel Zee Telugu is all set to telecast the ‘Drama Juniors- The Next Superstar’ Grand Finale episode this Sunday.

The distinguished format of Drama Juniors Season 5 not just celebrated the skill of acting but complimented the passion and determination with which the young aspirants imbibe this skill. This season has brought a never-seen-before entertainment quotient – a celebration of theatre in all its glory. The talented Pradeep Machiraju added his wit and charm to the show as the host.

In this season the Maverick Director, Actor, Musician and Writer SV Krishna Reddy made his television debut as a judge. Singer Sunitha and Renu Desai are the other judges for this season.

As per the latest promo released by the Zee Telugu, the exuberant Grand Finale episode will have actor Sunil and veteran actress Roja Ramani as special guests. While the contestants put up some exceptional performances, sources close to the show reveal that Roja Ramani got emotional watching a skit but the contestants and recalled a few memories of her yesteryear classic Bhakthaprahlada.

The reality show has now created a huge buzz and the viewers are all set to enjoy the show while they guess the winners of the season with utmost curiosity. The participants have geared up to give their best performances for the Grand Finale episode.

The vibrant celebrations of the Grand Finale episode will be featured on August 29 from 8 PM. The viewers can enjoy the fun-filled Grand Finale episodes on the weekend right from their homes by tuning into Zee Telugu.