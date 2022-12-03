Double Elimination In Pre-Finale Episode Of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 grand finale is expected to be held on December 10, 2022. He will be announcing the grand finale date in tonight's episode.

The 13th-week elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is going to be different as the show organizers are planning for double elimination. The buzz on social media suggests that Faima and Satya are said to have got eliminated from the show.

The weekend shoot hasn't begun yet but Satya and Faima's elimination news is hurting their fans.

We have to wait and see who is going to real evicted from the show. Who do you think will get eliminated in the pre-finale episode? Let us know in the comments section below. Stay tuned to Sakshi Post for more updates.

