BBK8: Netizens Say No Elimination Or Double Elimination In 9th Week

Kichcha Sudeep’s Bigg Boss Kannada Season 8 is grabbing the headlines for all the good reasons. Another weekend has come, audience are eagerly waiting to see to which contestant will be shown the door by Kichcha Sudeep.

As you already know by now, Sudeep is not keeping well and he is not stepping out of the house due to spike in cases. Show organisers may be shooting something live from his home, as per sources. There is no official confirmation yet on that front as the BBK host himself apologised on Twitter about not being able to present the weekend episodes this time around too.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss Kannada Viewers are betting big time saying either there will be no elimination or double elimination this weekend. The show seems to have got decent TRP rating in the last week despite Sudeep’s absence and IPL matches, thanks to the show makers who brought in interesting task to engage the contestants and woo the viewers.

The show runners are said to be planning a different strategy to attract the audience. If there’s no elimination, audience would be double disappointed as most people watching the weekend episode to see Sudeep and also know about elimination. If the buzz doing the rounds is any indication, then Prashanth, Raghu and Vaishnavi are in danger zone, there are maximum chances of Prashanth to leave the BBK house this weekend, only if there’s elimination.

If there’s double elimination Prashanth and Raghu are likely to be leaving the house. Who do you think will get evicted from the Kannada Bigg Boss house this weekend? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below. We would love to hear from you. Watch this space for more Bigg Boss Kannada updates.

ReplyForward