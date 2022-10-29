Double Elimination in Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Confirmed This Week!

Bigg Boss Telugu season 6 is likely to witness a double eviction this time. And we have something exciting on this front.

Adi Reddy, Vasanthi, Raj, Srihan, and many others have been nominated for elimination this week. Rumors are doing the rounds that the show's organizers are planning for a double elimination for some reason.

If you are waiting to know who is on the verge of being shown the door, we have something for you. There are massive chances of Raj and Suryah getting eliminated from the show in case two inmates are in a danger zone.

However, if Bigg Boss opts for the regular format of a single eviction, we are going to see a different outcome.

According to our sources, a lot of celebrities are going to grace Bigg Boss Telugu's weekend episode. However, the makers are yet to reveal the guest list thus far. A promo is awaited. Watch this space for all Bigg Boss updates.

