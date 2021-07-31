Double Elimination Confirmed: Shubha Poonja Out, Who's The Second Contestant?

Kichcha Sudeep is back to Bigg Boss sets, the promo of tonight’s episode is out. Sudeep is seen as charming and ravishing as ever in the promo. The BBK host is seen talking to the contestants about the grand finale episode.

Murmurs are doing the rounds that there will be a double elimination this weekend, which is likely to take place in today and tomorrow’s episode.

The rest six contestants will be heading to the finals of the Kannada Bigg Boss 8. One contestant is expected to get evicted next week, and it will be a mid-week elimination. Buzz is that Shubha Poonja has been eliminated from the show. She is likely to leave the house this weekend. On the other hand,

Bigg Boss lovers are wondering who is the second contestant to get evicted in tomorrow's episode. The other two weak contestants are Prashanth and Shamanth, one among the two will walk out from the finale race. It now remains to be seen as to who Kichcha Sudeep will show the door to. Any guesses, dear readers? We have our eyes and ears open. So watch this space for all Kannada Bigg Boss updates.