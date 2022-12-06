Double Elimination Confirmed For Bigg Boss Telugu 6 In Pre Finale Episode

Who wouldn't love watching the catfights in Bigg Boss? It is one of the most-watched shows in any language. Now, the Telugu Bigg Boss is topping the charts. Bigg Boss Telugu 6 will be getting concluded by the third week of this month.

If sources are to be believed, the show makers are planning for a double elimination in the pre-finale episode. Currently, there are seven contestants in the house. Only five contestants will have a chance to reach the finale. The show organizers must eliminate the other contestants from the show. They are planning for a double eviction.

As we have already told you, Keerthi and Sri Satya are in a danger zone. We are damn sure that they will get eliminated from the house only if it is a double eviction. One of these two will not reach to grand finals. We have to wait and see who will be getting eliminated in the pre-finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 6.

Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Semi Finale Week, Check Who All Are In Danger Zone



Also Read: Bigg Boss Telugu 6 To Have An Unexpected Winner

